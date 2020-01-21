The first time Northland played Cherry, they won by 10 points. In the rematch Jan. 14, the Eagles were unable to overcome poor shooting and the absence of two starters and fell 78-60.
Northland led at the break by one point, but were outscored 42-23 in the second half.
“We shot well in the first half but didn’t in the second half. We’ve had that problem a few times this season,” said Coach Chris Carlson.
Aiden Carlson and Nathan Johnson led the Eagles with 14 points each, and Cameron Wake tossed in 12. Johnson also had eight rebounds to lead the team.
Nolan Carlson had nine points, and Harris Carlson finished with eight points and led with six assists.
The Eagles were without Carson Johnson for the second straight game and Alec Wake was out with an injury.
Isaac Asuma led Cherry with 23 points and Matthew Welch scored 15.
Friday’s game at Greenway was postponed due to winter weather, but will be made up.
Northland hosts Ogilvie and are at Deer River this week, and next week they have one game at McGregor.
