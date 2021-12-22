Northland faced a tall task when they hosted North Woods of Cook last Friday.
Undefeated on the season, the Grizzlies came out making nearly every shot they took on their way to a 103-78 win.
The Eagles had four players finish in double figures and two others scored nine points.
Aiden Carlson and Alec Wake led with 17 points, Nolan Carlson scored 15, and Liam Wake had 11. Both Nathan Johnson and Jeff Myers scored nine points.
Despite balanced scoring from those who scored, the Eagles had no answer on how to stop the Grizzlies.
“They’re a good team, and we just couldn’t get any stops,” Coach Chris carlson said. “Our guys didn’t shoot terribly, but we had several three-point shots roll out.”
Northland is 3-3 on the season while North Woods improves to 4-0. They were led by TJ Chiabotti with 30 points and Sean Morrison scored 17.
The 3-3 Eagles host Chisholm and travel to Mountain Iron-Buhl this week. They are off after that until Jan. 4.
