If not for some bad shooting, Northland could easily have won their final two games of the regular season.
Thursday night the Eagles played their final game at home against Fond du Lac, missing a last-second shot in a 70-68 loss.
Coach Chris Carlson said the Eagles played a good first half but struggled to score in the second half where Fond du Lac was able to build a 10-point lead. “We had a streak where we couldn’t get our shots to fall.”
Despite going 5-27 from the outside in the second half, the Eagles still had a chance at the end. Carlson said he wanted to attack the basket since they were in the double bonus, but instead they took a three-pointer. The Eagles got the rebound, but before they could get off another shot, the game ended.
Nolan Carlson led Northland with 22 points and 17 rebounds, with Cameron Wake scored 17 and pulled down 10 boards. Harris Carlson tossed in nine points and had four assists, and Alec Wake finished with eight points.
Jordan Brown led Fond du Lac with 28 points and Conner Barney finished with 18.
Northland opens the Section 7A playoffs as the No. 11 seed and will travel to No. 6 Mountain Iron-Buhl Wednesday night. The winner moves on to the next round that will be played Saturday in Hibbing.
Eagles hold off Mustangs
Alec Wake’s three-pointer in the final seconds proved to be the game-winner as Northland held off host Northome-Kelliher 76-73 Feb. 24.
Northland, which held a 34-28 lead at the break, would go up by 10 or more points in the second half only to let the Mustangs back in the game. After Wake’s three-pointer, the Mustangs had a chance to tie the game, but the shot was an air ball.
Coach Carlson said he will take the win, but it wasn’t pretty.
The Eagles had four starters in double figures with Harris Carlson leading with 18 points and seven assists. Carson Johnson scored 16 points and pulled down seven boards, Wake finished with 13 points, and Nolan Harris had 12 points.
Cameron Wake led with 10 rebounds and had eight points, and Nathan Johnson added nine points.
Ethan Koisti led the Mustangs with 19 points, and both Benji Jourdan and Leroy White each scored 18 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.