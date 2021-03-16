The Northland boys were hoping to finish the regular season on a high note by winning their final game at Upsala Thursday night and head into the playoffs on a five-game winning streak.
The Eagles played well, but their shots just weren’t going in and they fell 71-57 to the 12-6 Cardinals.
Northland shot only 38 percent from the field and were 6-17 from the foul line. In the first half they were 1-9 from the charity stripe as they trailed 39-29 at the break.
“We just missed a ton of easy shots. The guys had good looks, they just weren’t falling,” Coach Chris Carlson said.
Alec Wake led the Eagles with 19 points, Harris Carlson tossed in 17 and Nolan Carlson scored 11. Harris Carlson also had six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Carson Johnson also had a nice game with seven points and took three charges.
Levi Lambert led the Cardinals with 19 points, with both Carter Johnson and Noah Boeckermann each scoring 17.
Northland opens the Section 7A Tournament as the No. 5 seed and will host Wrenshall Thursday night. The winner will play again Saturday at the high seed.
Nashwauk-Keewatin is the top seed in the section, Deer River and North Woods, who the Eagles have both beat, are No. 2 and 3 respectively, and Cherry is No. 4.
Eagles rally for win
Northland rallied from a first-half deficit and improved their section record to 10-2 with a 64-54 win at Chisholm March 8.
Nolan Carlson led the way with 19 points including making a trio of three-pointers, and Alec Wake scored 14 by also making three threes. Both Carlson and Wake had seven boards, while Wake led with six assists.
Aiden Carlson finished with nine points, and both Harris Carlson and Nathan Johnson scored eight. Johnson had six rebounds, and Harris Carlson had four assists and four steals.
Coach Carlson said the team did not have a good first half. “It was not a good effort. We just played flat. The guys did play a good second half. Our defense did a great job of holding them to only 19 points.”
Harris Carlson did give the Eagles some momentum heading into the break as he sank a three-pointer in the closing seconds to cut Chisholm’s lead to 35-31.
Defensively, the Eagles had 11 steals and forced several other turnovers. Three of the turnovers were on charges taken with Carson Johnson having two of them.
Leading the 9-7 Bluestreaks was Jude Sundquist with 18 points, while his brother Noah Sundquist scored 10.
