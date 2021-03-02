An injury suffered by a starter and some missed lay ups late in the game prevented the Northland boys from winning both their games last week.
In a last-minute scheduled game played Feb. 24, the Eagles blew a late six-point lead and lost 77-74 to Class AA International Falls. Two nights later they dominated Floodwood 90-60 to improve their record to 11-3.
Against Floodwood, Northland got off to a great start and led 53-22 at the half. Of the four players to finish in double figures, Alec Wake and Nathan Johnson led with 19 points each. Aiden Carlson finished with 16 and Harris Carlson scored 14.
Wake also led with six assists and four steals, while Harris Carlson had eight boards and five assists.
Carson Johnson and Liam Wake both finished with eight points. Johnson also had four assists and three steals, while Wake had four steals.
Jeffrey Palmer led the Polar Bears with 28 points.
This week the Eagles play Hill City and Mountain Iron-Buhl, and next week wrap-up the regular season with road games at Chisholm and Upsala.
Eagles fall to Broncos
The Eagles led host International Falls by six points at the half and by that same amount late in the game but couldn’t hang on and lost 77-74.
“We should have won. We had plenty of chances to win,” said Coach Chris Carlson. “We missed some lay ups and jump shots, and they didn’t miss a shot down the stretch.”
A first-half injury to Nolan Carlson didn’t help matters. Carlson scored 10 points in the time he was on the floor and did not return to the game.
The Eagles also didn’t get any help from the officials. In the first half they were 5-7 from the foul line, but did not shoot one free throw in the second half.
Of the three Eagles to finish in double figures, Wake led with 30 points including making four three-pointers. He also had six steals and two assists.
Nathan Johnson scored 16 points and had five rebounds.
Also having nice games were Aiden Carlson with nine points and five boards, and Harris Carlson who scored seven points, grabbed eight boards, had four assists and took two charges.
Both Cullen Resin and Jett Tomczak each scored 23 points to lead the Broncos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.