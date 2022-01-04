The Eagles finished 2021 by winning a home game and losing on the road to drop them to 4-4 on the season.
Hosting Chisholm Dec. 20, Northland rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to beat Chisholm 70-69.
Trailing by one point with under two second to play, Nolan Carlson was fouled on a drive to the basket. He calmly sank both free throws for the win.
Carlson finished with 13 points, while Alec Wake and Nathan Johnson led the way with 19 points each. Liam Wake scored 12 points.
Johnson had a team-high seven rebounds, while Carlson had five assists and Alec Wake four steals.
The Eagles trailed most of the first half, falling behind 37-32 at the break. An 8-0 run to start the second half briefly gave Northland the lead, but that would change frequently over the rest of the half.
Jude Sundquist led Chisholm with 21 points. His two free throws in the closing seconds gave Chisholm a one-point lead.
Northland travels to Nashwauk-Keewatin this week, and next week they are at Littlefork-Big Falls and Wrenshall, and host Carlton.
Rangers roll 102-51
Northland had a hard time scoring and could not stop host Mountain-Iron-Buhl from doing the same as the Rangers rolled to a 102-51 win Dec. 23.
The Eagles only trailed 50-32 at the half, but were out-scored 50-19 over the final 18 minutes.
Nolan Carlson recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Liam Wake scored 12. Alec Wake finished with nine points and Nathan Johnson scored eight.
Asher Zubich led the Rangers with 31 points.
