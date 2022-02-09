The Northland boys improved their season record to 12-5 with two convincing wins over McGregor and Ogilvie last week.
Coach Chris Carlson was especially happy with the team’s defense, finishing both games with a combined 57 turnovers.
In Friday night’s home game with Ogilvie, the Eagles shot better than 80 percent on two-point baskets, while the defense forced 25 turnovers in a 102-43 win.
Nathan Johnson recorded another double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Alec Wake led the team with 28 points, seven assists and five steals.
Nolan Carlson finished with 23 points and Aiden Carlson scored 15. Aiden Carlson also had seven assists and four steals, while Nolan Carlson adding five assists and four steals.
Liam Wake also had a nice game with seven points and eight rebounds, while Zaleyas Parise scored six points.
Leading Ogilvie were Hunter Kenyon with 15 points and Alex Vandervegt had 14. Anthony Robinson also scored two points, which were his first varsity points.
Northland has a busy week with four games over five days. They host Bigfork and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, and travel to Silver Bay and Cook County. Next week they host Hill City and play at Mille Lacs.
Eagles down McGregor
The Eagles turned 32 McGregor turnovers into 37 points in an 81-47 road win Feb. 1.
Northland only led by 16 at the break, but they outscored the Mercs 34-16 in the second half.
Of the four Northland players to score in double figures, Alec Wake led with 25 points and had five assists.
Nolan Carlson scored 21 points and had seven rebounds and five assists, Johnson had a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards, and Aiden Carlson scored 11 points and led with nine assists.
Both Zaleyas Parise and Jamison Wood scored in their first varsity game, finishing with two points each.
Ethan Bohn led McGregor with 18 points and Darian Morgart scored 12.
