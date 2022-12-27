The Eagles finished 2022 on a high as they won both games last week, and go into the new year with a 7-1 record.

As one of a few teams to play Thursday night, Northland got off to a fast start by making 10 of their 13 three-pointers to lead by 22 at the half on their way to a 77-58 win over Mountain Iron-Buhl.

