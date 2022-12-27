The Eagles finished 2022 on a high as they won both games last week, and go into the new year with a 7-1 record.
As one of a few teams to play Thursday night, Northland got off to a fast start by making 10 of their 13 three-pointers to lead by 22 at the half on their way to a 77-58 win over Mountain Iron-Buhl.
‘We played a great first half,” Coach Chris Carlson said. “And in the second half we did a good job of attacking the basket.”
Alec Wake made four of the 10 threes in the first half and led all scoring with 26 points. He also had nine assists and six boards.
Aiden Carlson finished with 19 points, and twin brother Nolan Carlson scored 13. Aiden Carlson also had six assists, with his twin having seven assists and five rebounds.
Liam Wake scored nine points, and Jace Jackson tossed in six and once again led with 15 boards.
Senior Asher Zubich led the Rangers with 20 points, which gives him more than 3,000 points in his varsity career.
The Eagles are off until next week, when they open 2023 at home against Nashwauk-Keewatin. They follow with another home game with Littlefork-Big Falls.
Northland holds on
Nolan Carlson joined the 1,000-point club when he scored 17 points as Northland beat host Chisholm 70-61 Dec. 20.
Carlson came into the game needing 13 points to reach the milestone, and he did that in the first half as Northland led 36-25.
Alec Wake led the team with 25 points, Dylan Schwarz scored eight, and Jace Jackson finished with seven points and led with 13 rebounds. Both Nolan and Aiden Carlson had five assists, and Wake and Schwarz four each.
Coach Carlson said the team didn’t play at their best, adding that both injuries and sickness led to that.
Leading Chisholm were Sean Fleming and July Abernathy with 22 and 12 points, respectively.
Eagles beat North Woods
Northland did not play a good first half against North Woods Dec. 16 and trailed 44-36.
But the Eagles played a much better second half as they rallied for a 92-83 win.
Of the three Eagles who scored in double figures, Aiden Carlson scored 19 of his team-high 28 points in the second half, with Alec Wake tossing in 16 of his 23 points. Wake also had 12 assists and 10 rebounds for a triple-double.
Nolan Carlson had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and also had seven assists.
Also having a nice game was Schwarz with eight points, with both Liam Wake and Jackson scoring seven points.
Jared Chiabotti led the Grizzlies with 31 points, with Louie Panichi scoring 14.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.