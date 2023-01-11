Northland boys improve to 8-1 with 84-46 home win by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Jan 11, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Eagles came out of the holiday break showing no signs of rust as they completely dominated Nashwauk-Keewatin 84-46 Jan. 3 in Remer.Coach Chris Carlson said he was pleased with the team’s performance, especially in the second half as they held the Spartans to only 14 points while they scored 41.Of the three Eagles to finish in double figures, Alec Wake led with 37 points, Nolan Carlson scored 17 and Aiden Carlson tossed in 10.Wake also had 11 boards, eight assists and five steals, while Nolan Carlson also had a double-double with 13 assists and added five steals. Aiden Carlson dished out six assists and had four steals. Also having nice games were Dylan Schwarz with seven points, with both Liam Wake and Jace Jackson scoring six points. Jackson also had seven reboundsBoth Nickolas Groshong and Ryder Tardy scored 10 points to lead the Spartans.This week the Eagles host Littlefork-Big Falls, and next week they host Greenway. Their big match-up at Deer River is scheduled for Jan. 27. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Remer Boys Basketball Walker Pilot Pilot Independent Steal Assist Sport Basketball Aiden Carlson Jace Jackson Liam Wake Point Nickolas Groshong Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lillian Quick Vera Demars Vehicle goes through ice near Horseshoe Bay Resort Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report Cass County Sheriff's Report Latest e-Edition Jan. 11, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
