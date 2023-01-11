The Eagles came out of the holiday break showing no signs of rust as they completely dominated Nashwauk-Keewatin 84-46 Jan. 3 in Remer.

Coach Chris Carlson said he was pleased with the team’s performance, especially in the second half as they held the Spartans to only 14 points while they scored 41.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments