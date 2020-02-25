The Eagles were in two of their three games last week, but they were unable to come away with a win in each one.
Northland hosted Onamia Saturday afternoon, and while they only trailed by three points at the break, the Eagles missed a lot of easy shots in the second half and fell 81-73.
“We had our chances but couldn’t get over the hump. The guys got some steals but then we’d miss the shots,” Coach Chris Carlson said. Onamia also was 15-16 from the foul line in the second half.
All five Northland starters finished in double figures with Harris Carlson leading with 17 points. Cameron Wake scored 16, Alec Wake finished with 14, and both Nolan Harris and Carson Johnson tossed in 12.
Nolan Harris led with seven rebounds and five assists, with Harris Carlson, Alec Wake and Johnson each having three assists.
Josh Parrow led Onamia with 37 points, and in the process broke the school record of 1,800 points. Brandon Nickaboine also finished with 16 points.
Northland wraps up the regular season traveling to Northome-Kelliher and hosting Fond du Lac this week. The Section 7A playoffs begin next week.
Blackduck wins by 28
Northland only trailed Blackduck by four points at the half in Friday night’s home game, but the Eagles were outscored 49-24 in the second half in a 93-65 loss.
Coach Carlson said his guys weren’t able to get back on defense and that led to Blackduck scoring 40 of their second-half points in the paint. “It was a disappointing performance for us considering we played a good first half.”
The Eagles also didn’t shoot very well in the second half, finishing just over 35 percent from the field.
Three Blackduck starters finished with 20-plus points with Ethan Merrill leading the way with 28 points. Dylan Moen followed with 27 points and Carson Nendick tossed in 24.
The only two Eagles to finish in double figures were Cameron Wake with 22 points and Nolan Harris with 11 points. Wake also led with seven assists.
Both Alec Wake and Nathan Johnson scored nine points, with Wake also having seven rebounds. Harris Carlson finished with eight points, and Carson Johnson scored six and added four assists.
Cherry wins by 21
Northland got off to a bad start and never recovered as host Cherry won 82-61 Feb. 18.
Cherry jumped out to a 42-27 halftime lead, and coasted from there.
Coach Carlson said his team turned the ball over about 20 times and once again didn’t shoot well.
Of the three Eagles who did finish in double figures, Nolan Carlson led with 15 points. Harris Carlson had 12 points and Cameron Wake added 11. Wake led with six assists and four steals, and Nolan Carlson had six rebounds.
Matthew Welch led all scoring with 31 points and Isaac Asuma finished with 17.
