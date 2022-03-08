The Northland boys finished the regular season with a 20-6 record, but in Section 7A that was only good enough to secure the No. 7 seed in the playoffs that gets underway this week.
Thursday night the Eagles host Ely, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Last week, Northland beat both East Central and South Ridge, but fell to Cherry, who is the No. 1 seed going into the tournament.
In the Eagles last game Thursday night at home, they beat South Ridge squad 68-53.
Coach Carlson said it was a battle to contend with their two big guys, but the defense was up to the task.
Aiden Carlson led the way with 21 points, Alec Wake scored 16 and Nolan Carlson tossed in 14. Nolan Carlson also had seven assists, seven rebounds and five steals to lead the team.
Nathan Johnson finished with eight points with Liam Wake adding seven and grabbing seven boards.
Austin Josephson led South Ridge with 23 points and Aaron Bennett added 10.
Northland wins big
The Eagles made 20 three-pointers and shot better than 50 percent from the outside in an 89-55 win at East Central March 1.
Aiden Carlson sank nine of those threes and scored a career-high 31 points. Also scoring in double figures were both Alec Wake and twin Liam Wake, with the former leading the team with 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
Both Nathan Johnson and Jamison Wood scored six point with Johnson adding eight boards.
Jacob Dixon scored 17 to lead East Central and Hunter Colton finished with 14 points.
Eagles fall to Cherry
Northland got off to a slow start in a home game against Cherry Feb. 28 and was unable to cut the lead closer than eight points in the second half in an 80-68 loss.
“We didn’t play terrible, we just couldn’t make a basket to start the game,” Coach Carlson said as Northland trailed by as many as 14 points.
Of the four Eagles to finish in double figures, Alec Wake led with 18 points and had five steals. Johnson scored 16 points, Nolan Carlson had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Aiden Carlson finished with 12 points and led with five assists.
Isaac Asuna led Cherry with 36 points and Nolan Asuna added 15 points.
