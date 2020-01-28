Down by 23 points at the half and on the road at rival Deer River, Northland staged an incredible comeback to win 78-77 Friday night.
After the Warriors scored to take a 77-75 lead, Carson Johnson’s three-pointer late in the game gave the Eagles a one-point lead.
Northland had a couple fouls to give and they committed two of them. After the second foul, Deer River committed a huge mistake with an over-and-back with about two seconds to play. All Northland had to do was pass the ball in bounds without a steal, and they did just that.
Coach Chris Carlson said they made some adjustments at the half, but it came down to the guys believing they could win. “Everybody kept their cool, didn’t make any bad decisions and played smart,” he said. “Our defense also played well. We didn’t give them the open shots they had in the first half.”
The Warriors made 10 of their 12 three-pointers in the first half to take a 51-28 lead. The Eagles, who only made two threes in the first half, sank seven in the second.
Of the five Eagles who scored in double figures, Nolan Carlson led the way with 21 points. Johnson finished with 15, Cameron Wake scored 13, Alec Wake 12 and Harris Carlson 11. Cameron Wake also had 11 rebounds, with both the Carlson brothers pulling down nine boards. Harris Carlson also had seven assists.
Mikhail Wakonabo led all scoring with 27 points, but 21 of those came in the first half. Both Blake Fox and Mason Olson scored 11.
The two wins last week move Northland to 8-6. This week they travel to McGregor and Laporte, and next week host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and play at Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Eagles hit century mark
For the first time this season, Northland hit the century mark with a 107-61 home win Jan. 21 over Ogilvie.
Northland had three players finish in double figures, with all 10 players who suited scoring, including a couple JV players who were brought up for this game.
Cameron Wake had his best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32 points including making six threes. He also led with six rebounds and had six assists.
Harris Carlson finished with 22 points and had six assists, and Nathan Johnson scored 20. Nolan Harris finished with nine points and four assists, Aiden Carlson scored seven and dished out five assists, and Carson Johnson added six points.
The Eagles played two great halves, scoring 57 points in the first as they took a 36-point lead into the lockers.
Coach Carlson said it was nice to see the younger players get some playing time and score some points.
Darius Vanable led Ogilvie with 19 points, with Andy Berg scoring 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.