The Northland boys have won four of their first five games of the season, but they easily could be 5-0 if not for a 53-50 overtime loss at Nevis Thursday night.
Coach Chris Carlson said it was a hard-fought game, and the defense played well, they just missed too many shots. “We had all the chances in the world to win, but several of our shots rattled out.”
The Eagles fell behind early but managed to get back in the game and took a 24-21 halftime lead.
Nevis managed to claw back and took a 45-39 lead with under a minute to play. Northland forced overtime by making two three-pointers in the final 30 seconds to erase a six-point deficit. Aiden Carlson made the first and on their next possession Nolan Carlson drained a long one with five seconds to play.
In overtime, the Eagles continued to miss shots, but this time it was from under the basket. They also missed some three-pointers.
Alec Wake led all scorers with 25 points, while Nolan Carlson added 15. Wake also had seven boards and four steals.
Aiden Carlson led with nine rebounds and six assists.
Leading Nevis with 19 points was Alex Lester, with Joe Houchin scoring 14.
This week Northland plays at both Carlton and North Woods, and next week they wrap up 2022 at Chisholm before a home affair with Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Eagles sting Hill City
One night after falling to Nevis, the host Eagles trounced visiting Hill City 89-46.
Four Northland players finished in double figures with Alec Wake leading the team with 31 points. Aiden Carlson tossed in 15, Nolan Carlson scored 13 and Liam Wake had 11.
Alec Wake also had nine rebounds, seven steals and six assists. Nolan Carlson led with eight assists while Aiden Carlson had eight rebounds and seven steals.
Jace Jackson led with 10 rebounds with Dylan Schwarz scoring seven points.
Northland made quick work of their closest rivals by jumping out to a 50-26 halftime lead.
Leading the Hornets with 14 points was Easton Kingsley.
Eagles score 103 points
In just their third game of the season, the Eagles hit the century mark with a 103-51 win at Northome-Kelliher.
Five players scored in double figures with Alec Wake leading the way with 26 points. He also had 13 assists, eight rebounds and six steals.
Aiden Carlson finished with 18 points and five assists, Nolan Carlson scored 15 and had six steals, five boards and four assists, Liam Wake tossed in 13 points and had six steals and assists each, and Dylan Schwarz scored 11 points and added seven rebounds.
Jace Jackson finished with eight points and seven assists, with Anthony Robinson having six points.
Northland dominated from the tip and led 67-27 at the break.
Leading the Mustangs was Marcus Johnson with 19 points.
Northland wins at home
The Eagles improved to 2-0 at home and on the season with a 73-53 win over Fond du Lac Dec. 2.
Of the six players who scored, four of them finished in double figures. Alec Wake led with 24 points, Aiden Carlson scored 16, Jace Jackson had 12 and Liam Wake tossed in 10.
Aiden Carlson was one rebound shy of a double-double, with Jackson grabbing seven boards.
Alec Wake also had nine assists and five steals, and Aiden Carlson had eight dimes.
Once again Northland got off to a good start, led 40-26 at the break and never were threatened in the second half.
Leading Fond du Lac were Jordell Brown with 27 points and Damian Savage had 14.
Eagles win big
Northland opened the season Dec. 1 with an 86-58 home win over Menahga.
Nolan Carlson led the way with 27 points and Alec Wake tossed in 23. Jace Jackson finished with seven points, while Liam Wake, Brevon Jackson and Dylan Schwarz each had six.
Aiden Carlson had a team-high nine boards and eight assists, Schwarz had seven rebounds and Alec Wake six boards and five steals.
The Eagles got off to a good start and led 38-21 at the break. Eleven Northland players scored in the game.
