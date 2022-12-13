The Northland boys have won four of their first five games of the season, but they easily could be 5-0 if not for a 53-50 overtime loss at Nevis Thursday night.

Coach Chris Carlson said it was a hard-fought game, and the defense played well, they just missed too many shots. “We had all the chances in the world to win, but several of our shots rattled out.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments