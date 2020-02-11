Northland Coach Chris Carlson knew it was going to be a challenge to stay with Nashwauk-Keewatin, a big physical team that had won nine straight and were 15-3.
After losing a close game at home against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley the night before, the Eagles fell behind 61-29 at the break and could never recover in an 84-61 road loss Friday night.
Carlson said the team played much better in the second half, but they couldn’t overcome the nine three-pointers in the first half and a majority of the 20 turnovers they committed.
Four Eagles did finish in double figures with Cameron Wake leading the way with 16 points. Alec Wake scored 13, with both Harris Carlson and Nolan Carlson tossing in 10. Carson Johnson added nine.
Nolan Carlson led with nine rebounds, and Cameron Wake had three assists and two steals.
The Eagles shot 56 percent for two’s, but were only at 25 percent from behind the arc. They also only had eight assists and four steals.
Northland plays at Littlefork-Big Falls and hosts Hill City this week, and next travels to Cherry, and hosts both Blackduck and Onamia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.