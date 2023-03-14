The Northland boys won both their playoff games last week and are one step closer to player for the Section 7A championship.
Saturday afternoon the Eagles got off to a good start against Ely and cruised to a 93-59 win in a game played at Duluth Denfeld.
Northland finished the game with a team-record 21 three-pointers, with 13 of them made in the first half.
Of the three starters to score in double figures Alex Wake led with 34 points, including making nine three-pointers in the first half alone.
Aiden Carlson finished with 22 points and Jace Jackson scored 13.
Also contributing in the win were Nolan Carlson with seven points and Liam Wake with five points.
Joey Bianko led Ely with 28 points.
Northland plays No. 2 seed Cherry Wednesday night at University of Minnesota-Duluth, with the winner advancing to the title game. Deer River and Mountain Iron-Buhl play on the other side of the bracket earlier in the evening.
Eagles open with win
The Eagles opened the playoffs beating Nashwauk-Keewatin 104-49 Thursday night in Remer.
Northland made 20 three-pointers including 16 in the first half as they took a 63-28 lead. The Eagles shot better than 60 percent from behind the arc.
Alex Wake finished with 43 points and dished out six assists, with Aiden Carlson scoring 26 points and having six boards and five assists.
Jace Jackson scored nine points, while both Nolan Carlson and Liam Wake scored seven. Carlson also led with nine assists and eight rebounds.
Landon Roe led the Spartans with 16 points with Marcus Moore scoring 11.
