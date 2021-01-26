The Eagles won their fourth straight game to open the boys’ basketball season, knocking off conference and section rival Deer River 68-60 Friday night in Remer.
Coach Chris Carlson chalked the win, along with a victory three night earlier, to good shooting and playing good defense, especially in the second half.
The Eagles shot 50 percent from the floor against Deer River and 58 percent against Sebeka.
Northland also had some key stops and made their foul shots at the opportune time.
In the win over Deer River, Harris Carlson sank two foul shots with about two minutes to go to keep Northland in front, and Alec Wake stole the ball with about 20 seconds to go and ended up making two more free throws for the final margin.
Wake was one of four Eagles to score in double figures and led the way with 21 points and six steals. Nathan Johnson recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, Nolan Carlson scored 12 and Harris Carlson finished with 10 points.
The Carlson brothers each had four assists, with Nolan Carlson and Wake each having five boards.
“This was a big win for us. They always have a good team, and getting a win helps us judge where we are at,” the coach said.
Eagles win at home
Northland got off to a great start in their home-opener against Sebeka Jan. 19, and cruised to a 78-60 win.
All five starters scored at least eight points with Wake leading the way with 25 points and five assists. Nathan Johnson finished with 20 points and six rebounds, Nolan Carlson scored nine, and both Harris Carlson and Carson Johnson had eight points.
Harris Carlson and Aiden Carlson each had six boards, with Carson Johnson, Nolan Harris and Liam Wake each pulling down five.
Coach Carlson said his players did a good job of attacking the zone defense and scored a lot of their baskets in the paint. The Eagles also did make six three-pointers.
Dawson Bullock and Mason Heino led the Trojans with 17 and 10 points, respectively.
