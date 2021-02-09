The Eagles were looking to finish the week with two wins, but they struggled to make a shot over the final five minutes and host Nashwauk-Keewatin won 80-58 in a game that was closer than the score indicates.
Northland, which trailed 28-18 at the half, was behind by only seven points with seven minutes to play and nine with under five to play.
“We went on a dry spell and couldn’t make a shot, and they scored every time they had the ball,” Coach Chris Carlson said. “Then they went into a stall when we were trying to push the tempo and we had some turnovers.”
The Eagles were led by Alec Wake who finished with 22 points and Nolan Carlson scored 14. Harris Carlson had eight points, Nathan Johnson seven and Carson Johnson five.
Nathan Johnson led with seven rebounds and Wake had four steals.
Brent Keranen led the Spartans with 23 points and Jeff Lorenz had 21 points, scoring 16 in the first half.
Eagles bounce Bigfork
Four Eagles scored in double figures in an 81-43 home win over Bigfork Feb. 4.
Carson Johnson led the way with 17 points, both Harris Carlson and Wake scored 16, and Aiden Carlson finished with 14 points. Nolan Harris led with six assists and along with Nathan Johnson had six boards. Wake finished with four assists and Aiden Carlson had three.
Northland dominated from the opening tip, jumping out to a 50-18 halftime lead.
Coach Carlson said it was nice to see the team get back to business and play good ball after their disappointing two-point road loss to Cherry.
Jared Lovdahl scored 20 points to lead Bigfork.
