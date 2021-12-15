The Northland boys finished off a busy two weeks by trouncing host Hill City 84-30 Friday night.
The win moves the Eagles to 3-2, but they could easily be 5-0 if not for a one-point loss at Menahga and a narrow home loss to undefeated Nevis.
In the win over Hill City, four Eagles finished in double figures. Alec Wake led with 31 points, Nolan Carlson scored 17, Aiden Carlson 14 and Nathan Johnson 12. All four finished with six rebounds, while Aiden Carlson had nine assists and seven steals, and Nolan Carlson finished with eight assists and four steals.
“We played aggressive defense to start the game. Our press forced them into several turnovers and we jumped out to a big lead,” said Coach Chris Carlson as his team led 52-11 at the half.
Thor Dunham led the Hornets with 11 points.
Nevis holds on for win
The Eagles only trailed Nevis by four points at the half, but they had a bad stretch in the second where the lead swelled to 14 points.
Northland managed to cut the lead to seven, but the Tigers shut the door by making their free throws down the stretch for a 72-62 win Thursday night.
“Other than that bad stretch where we missed some bunnies and turned the ball over, we played OK,” Coach Carlson said.
Alec Wake led with 20 points, Nolan Carlson scored 18, had seven rebounds and five assists, and Liam Wake had 10 points. Johnson finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
Eddie Kramer led Nevis with 27 points and Mathias Watrington scored 18.
Wake is top scorer
Alec Wake became the Eagles’ all-time boys’ leading scorer when he tossed in 25 points in an 86-53 win at Fond du Lac Dec. 3.
The junior surpassed Keith Kunnari’s 1,246 mark that he set back in 2009.
Aiden Carlson finished with 21 points, Johnson scored 17, and Nolan Carlson had 11 points and seven rebounds. Wake also led with seven assists and seven steals, while Nolan Carlson’s had six assists.
Dannin Savage led Fond du Lac with 24 points.
The Eagles got off to a great start and led 47-21 as they improved to 1-1 on the season.
Eagles top Mustangs
Six Eagles scored in double figures as they trounced visiting Northome-Kelliher 100-60 Dec. 7 to improve to 2-1.
Wake led with 22 points, Jeff Myers scored 20, Nolan Carlson and Jack Jackson each tossed in 15, Aiden Carlson scored 13 and Johnson had 10.
Nolan Carlson recorded a double-double with 14 rebounds, Wake had eight boards and Johnson seven. Wake led with four steals and added six assists, while Aiden Carlson had a team-high seven assists.
Northland jumped out to a commanding lead early and took a 57-30 lead at the break.
Albert Charnoski led the Mustangs with 16 points and Benjamin Rieger tossed in 14.
Menahga holds on
Northland should have beaten host Menahga when they met Dec. 2 to open the season.
Down by as many as 12 points in the first half, the Eagles made a run to take the lead. But they shot only 33 percent from the field in a 60-59 loss that came down to a last-second shot that missed.
As a team, Northland finished with 20 steals, but they were unable to turn a portion of them into points.
“We didn’t attack the basket like we should have. We got all those steals and we didn’t convert on them,” Coach Carlson said.
Leading the way was Alec Wake with 27 points, while Nolan Carlson scored 13 and Aiden Carlson had 10. Wake also had nine rebounds and six steals, Aiden Carlson finished with eight boards and six steals, and Nolan Carlson had seven rebounds and five steals.
Nick Wurdock led Menahga with 22 points and Connor Korvela scored 18.
