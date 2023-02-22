Northland boys win 18th straight; trounce Hill City by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Feb 22, 2023 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Northland improved their record to 21-1 and won their 18th straight game with an 81-41 victory at Hill City Feb. 16.The Eagles never trailed and led 52-13 at the break.Five players finished in double figures with Aiden Carlson leading with 26 points. Nolan Carlson finished with 15 points, Alex Wake scored 13, Jace Jackson tossed in 12 and Liam Wake had 10 points.Leading Hill City with 17 points was Jacob Roper.The competition stiffens this week as Northland travels to Class A No. 4 Cherry and hosts Mille Lacs. Next week they host East Central and play at South Ridge to close out the regular season. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Northland Boys Basketball Walker Pilot Pilot Independent Sports Games And Toys Mathematics Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report Cass County Sheriff’s Report The old and the new Children’s museums: why they are essential to our children, families, and greater Minnesota communities Serena Williams wants to 'give life to something' away from tennis Latest e-Edition Feb. 22, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
