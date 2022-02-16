Northland’s Alec Wake became the school’s all-time leading scorer when he led the Eagles with 27 points in Friday night’s 74-49 win at Silver Bay.
The junior, who also led the team with 10 assists and five steals, passed Mia Peterson’s scoring record of 1,625 points reached in 1998. Last year he passed Keith Kunnari’s boys’ record of 1,245 points.
Coach Chris Carlson said it was a good two-day road trip as the Eagles also beat Cook County Saturday afternoon. The three wins last week move Northland to 15-5 overall.
Aiden Carlson finished with 15 points and had six assists and six rebounds, Liam Wake tossed in 14 points and had two blocks, and Nathan Johnson scored 10 and led with nine boards.
Northland did lose Nolan Carlson to an ankle injury in the first half, but he is expected to be back in a game or two.
Dylan Schwartz led Silver Bay with 16 points.
After playing three games in five days last week, the Eagles only have one game on the schedule this week. They play at Mille Lacs and next week host Hill City.
The Eagles’ home game with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley last Thursday was canceled due to weather and will not be made up.
Northland wins again
Saturday afternoon the Eagles faced host Cook County and led by 23 at the break on their way to a 69-32 win.
Four starters finished in double figures, but for the second game in a row a starter went down with an injury.
Alec Wake, who the night before broke the school’s scoring record, suffered a minor leg injury, but Coach Carlson expects him to play this week.
Aiden Carlson, Liam Wake and Johnson each scored 13 points to lead the team, while Alec Wake scored 12. Brevon Jackson came off the bench to toss in nine and Jace Jackson scored six points.
Paul Dorr led Cook County with 10 points.
Eagles bounce Bigfork
Northland made quick work of visiting Bigfork Feb. 8, jumping out to a big lead on their way to an 84-53 win.
Alec Wake led the Eagles with 33 points, Nolan Carlson scored 18 and Aiden Carlson tossed in 13.
The Carlson brothers also had seven assists each, while Wake had four. Aiden Carlson led with four steals, while both Johnson and Liam Wake had three.
