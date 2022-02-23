The Northland boys won their sixth straight game and improved their record to 16-5 by trouncing host Mille Lacs 80-22 Friday night.

Alec Wake had the hot hand in the first half as the Eagles jumped out to a 47-6 lead. Wake sank nine of three-pointers in the half and finished the game with 45 points.

Aiden Carlson finished with 21 points, Nathan Johnson scored eight and Liam Wake added six.

Northland has four regular-season games remaining. This week they host Cherry, Hill City and Bagley, and next week South Ridge comes to Remer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments