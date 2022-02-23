Northland boys win 6th straight; trounce Mille Lacs 80-22 by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Feb 23, 2022 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Northland boys won their sixth straight game and improved their record to 16-5 by trouncing host Mille Lacs 80-22 Friday night.Alec Wake had the hot hand in the first half as the Eagles jumped out to a 47-6 lead. Wake sank nine of three-pointers in the half and finished the game with 45 points.Aiden Carlson finished with 21 points, Nathan Johnson scored eight and Liam Wake added six.Northland has four regular-season games remaining. This week they host Cherry, Hill City and Bagley, and next week South Ridge comes to Remer. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Northland Boys Walker Pilot Pilot Independent Liam Wake Northland Game Sport Boys Nathan Johnson Alec Wake Aiden Carlson Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tyler Moening Donald "Butch" Sautbine Walker Youth Hockey Squirts win Bracket No. 5 Emerald at Fargo International Stanley Hannon WHA ninth-graders take first place Latest e-Edition Feb. 23, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
