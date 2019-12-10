After dropping their first two games of the season, the Northland boys bounced back with an 81-43 win at Lake of the Woods Saturday afternoon.
Four Eagles finished in double figures with Cameron Wake and Carson Johnson leading the way with 14 points each, andAlec Wake and Nathan Johnson each scoring 13. Nathan Johnson led with seven rebounds, Cameron Wake had six rebounds, and led with five assists and tied for the team lead with four steals.
Harris Carlson tossed in nine points, both Aiden Carlson and Bill Brown finished with five, and Jesse Keith scored four.
Northland dominated from the beginning, jumping out to a 49-18 halftime lead. Coach Chris Carlson went to his bench early and was able to get some JV players some playing time.
Tanner Nordlof led the Bears with 13 points and Garett Jensen scored 12.
The Eagles have only one game on the schedule this week at Carlton, while next week they host Floodwood and Chisholm, and travel to Hill City.
Eagles fall in overtime
The Eagles opened the season hosting Isle Dec. 3 and got off to a great start to grab a five-point halftime lead.
Then Isle sank six three-pointers in the second half to tie the game at 72 apiece in regulation, and one in overtime for an 82-79 win.
“They got hot and we had a cold spell in the second half. We also made some bad decisions by throwing up some ill-advised shots and we didn’t rebound like we should have,” Coach Carlson said.
Alec Wake led all scoring with 24 points, and both Carson Johnson and Cameron Wake had double-doubles with 18 points each and 15 and 13 rebounds respectively.
Brown scored eight points and grabbed seven boards, and Nolan Carlson tossed in seven points.
Harris Carlson, who was in foul trouble the entire game and picked up his fourth in the first minute of the second half, grabbed seven boards.
Eldayshun Big Bear led Isle with 19 points, and both Teagen Haggberg and Willie Stalker scored 16.
Nevis wins by 14
Northland only trailed host Nevis by five points at the half Thursday night, but the Eagles couldn’t make their shots in the second half despite having open looks and fell 65-51.
Not helping matters, Nevis was not called for a single foul in the second half.
“They played more physical than we did and got away with it,” Coach Carlson said.
Of the three Eagles who scored in double figures, Carson Johnson led with 12 points, Cameron Wake tossed in 11 and Alec Wake scored 10. Harris Carlson finished with eight points and Brown scored seven.
Cameron Wake also had nine rebounds and four assists, and Harris Carlson grabbed seven boards and had three assists.
Mathias Warrington led Nevis with 23 points and Derek Lindow scored 18.
