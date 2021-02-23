Four Northland players scored in double figures Friday night as the Eagles beat Lakeview Christian Academy 82-55 to improve to 10-2 on the season.
Nolan Carlson and Alec Wake led the Eagles with 17 points each, Harris Carlson scored 16 and Aiden Carlson had 13 points.
Liam Wake finished with nine points and Carson Johnson scored six.
Harris Carlson also had 10 boards and three assists, Alec Wake finished with nine boards and four assists, while Nolan Carlson, Nathan Johnson and Carson Johnson each had six rebounds.
Coach Chris Carlson thought it was going to be a battle until the Eagles closed the first half on a 27-2 run to take a 48-21 lead into the lockers.
“We played good ball but we still missed a lot of bunnies. We did get better at making those as the game went along,” the coach said.
The Eagle made 9-16 three-pointers and shot 47 percent on two’s.
Andrew Wright led the Lions with 14 points and Lance Puffer scored 13.
This week the Eagles host both South Ridge and Floodwood.
Eagles soar once again
Northland improved to 9-2 on the season with an 82-57 home win over Greenway Feb. 15.
The Eagles used balanced scoring with five players scoring in double figures. They also made 10 three-pointers.
Wake led the way with 20 points, Nolan Carlson had 19, Carson Johnson finished with 16, and both Harris Carlson and Nathan Johnson scored 11.
Nathan Johnson led with nine rebounds, Wake had six assists and three steals, Harris Carlson had four assists, and Nolan Carlson and Carson Johnson each set up three other baskets.
Northland jumped out to a 41-21 halftime lead and never let Greenway get any closer than that in the second half.
Grant Hanson led Greenway with 28 points and JJ Hall added 10.
