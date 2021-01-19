The Eagles won their second straight road game, this time knocking off North Woods 81-67 in Cook Saturday.
Northland had four players finish in double figures with Alec Wake leading the way with 30 points, including going 10-12 from the foul line and having four assists.
Nathan Johnson had 13 points and nine rebounds, Harris Carlson 12 points and six boards, and Carson Johnson finished with 10 points and six boards.
Both Nolan Carlson and Liam Wake scored seven points, with Carlson pulling down 10 rebounds.
Coach Chris Carlson was happy with the guys’ performance, especially for putting together two good halves. The Eagles jumped out to a 44-31 halftime lead and were never threatened in the second half.
“Offensively, we handled them and did a good job of finding our open players. The guys also made their shots,” the coach said.
Northland finished the game shooting 51 percent from the floor, including 56 percent inside the arch.
The 1-1 Grizzlies had three players finish in double figures. Jared Chiabotti led the way with 18 points, TJ Chiabotti scored 16 and Darius Goggleye had 14.
Northland still has some work to do at the foul line, but they shot better by going 16-24.
