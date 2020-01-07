The Northland boys started the new year with a big home win, improving their season record to 6-4.
Saturday afternoon the host Eagles beat Bigfork 52-46 for their fourth straight victory.
The Eagles only led 26-24 at the break but were able to hold on for the win as they got to the foul line and made 17 free throws.
Alec Wake was the only Eagle to reach double figures with four other players scoring at least seven points. Carson Johnson finished with nine points and 11 rebounds, Nathan Johnson had eight points and eight rebounds, and both Cameron Wake and Nolan Carlson scored seven points. Carlson also had nine rebounds while his brother Harris Carlson had 10 boards and six points.
The Huskies had two players finish in double figures with Liam Prato scoring 22 and Ben Heinle 12.
Northland has only one game on the schedule this week as they travel to South Ridge. Next week they host Cherry and travel to Greenway.
Northland beats Cherry
Four Northland players scored in double figures as the Eagles beat Cherry 67-57 Dec. 28 in their second game of the Northland Holiday Tournament.
Cameron Wake led the way with 19 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds, with Harris Carlson and Alec Wake both scoring 14. Carson Johnson tossed in 13 points and Harris Carlson also grabbed eight boards.
Coach Carlson said his team, which led 41-31 at the break, played well on both sides of the ball. “We went to a zone in the second half and we were able to make foul shots late to maintain the lead.”
Isaac Asuma led Cherry with 20 points and Iziac Martin scored 13.
Eagles win by 14
The Eagles opened their holiday tournament Dec. 27 by beating Silver Bay 89-75.
Four starters finished in double figures as Northland jumped out to a 57-34 halftime lead.
Leading Northland was Alec Wake with 22 points. Harris Carlson finished with 18 points and led with seven assists, Carson Johnson scored 15, and Cameron Wake tossed in 14 and pulled down seven boards.
Nathan Johnson finished with eight points and five rebounds, and Nolan Carlson added seven points, eight boards and four assists. Both Wake brothers also had four assists each.
Mason Ollman kept Cherry close by scoring 52 points, including making seven three-pointers. Riley Tiboni added 14 points for the Mariners.
