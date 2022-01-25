The Northland boys improved to 5-0 in the Northern Lakes Conference and 9-4 overall after they won both games last week.

In Friday night’s conference showdown at Greenway, the Eagles had four players score in double figures in an 82-46 win.

Nolan Carlson led all scoring with 28 points. Alec Wake scored 21, Aiden Carlson had 15 and Nathan Johnson finished with 11 points.

Grant Hanson led Greenway with 16 points and Mathias MacKnight finished with 15.

Northland led by only 13 at the break, but outscored Greenway 43-20 in the second half.

This week the Eagles are at Cromwell and Deer River, who sits at 4-0 in the conference and are 9-2 overall.

Coach Chris Carlson said if the guys continue to play their normal game, they should be just fine.

Next week Northland travels to McGregor and host Ogilvie.

Eagles win big

Northland got off to a great start and led visiting Carlton by more than 25 points at the half and cruised to an 82-35 win.

Once again the Eagles had four players finish in double figures with Nolan Carlson leading the way with 25 points and nine boards.

Alec Wake scored 23, grabbed eight rebounds and had six assists, Liam Wake had 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals, and Aiden Carlson finished with 10 points and led with seven steals. Nathan Johnson also scored eight points.

Sam Ojibway led Carlton with 13 points.

