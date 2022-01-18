The Northland boys improved their record to 7-4 with two wins over Littlefork-Big Falls and Wrenshall last week.
Friday night the Eagles got off to a great start at Wrenshall — leading by 20 at the half — and cruised to an 81-48 victory.
Alec Wake was one of three starters in double figures, leading all scoring with 32 points. He also had six rebounds and five steals.
Aiden Carlson finished with 17 points, seven boards, four assists and four steals, while brother Nolan Carlson scored 14 points, had five assists and five steals.
Both Nathan Johnson and Liam Wake each scored eight points, with Johnson grabbing seven boards.
Cory Despot led the 5-5 Wrens with 18 points.
Coach Chris Carlson was pleased with how the team played in both wins, adding “I hope we can continue to play well.”
Northland hosts Carlton and travels to Greenway this week, and next week they are at Cromwell and Deer River.
Eagles soar
Four starters finished in double figures as Northland beat Littlefork-Big Falls 78-41 Jan. 10 in Remer.
The Eagles made a couple of three-pointers in the first half to take a 39-21 lead, and then made six more in the second half.
Alec Wake led the way with 22 points, Aiden Carlson scored 20, Nolan Carlson had 16 and Johnson 10. Johnson also had 10 rebounds, Nolan Carlson pulled down nine boards, Wake had seven boards and nine steals, and Aiden Carlson had six steals and four assists.
Liam Wake led with six assists and also had five points, while Jace Jackson scored four points.
Leading the Vikings was Tommy Larson with 20 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.