Neither Laporte nor Northland played all that well in the first half of Thursday night’s double-header in Laporte, but the Eagles played exceptionally well in second half, outscoring the Wildcats 42-16 for a 76-36 win.
Laporte had 12 of their 23 turnovers in the second half while Northland only had five. Fifteen of those turnovers came by steal with the Eagles converting several into easy lay ups.
Five Eagles finished in double figures with Cameron Wake leading the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds. He also had five assists and four steals.
Alec Wake scored 16 and had four swipes, Carson Johnson had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Harris tossed in 11 and had four assists, and Nolan Carlson scored 10 points.
Chris McDougall recorded another double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Ethan Moss scored seven and pulled down seven boards, Justin Clyde had six points and Caine Richardson scored five.
Northland scored the first five points but Laporte would come back to tie it up. Gibson Smith scored Laporte’s first three points. After a put back by McDougall, he scored again inside to make it 7-7.
A 10-0 run by Northland was punctuated with a steal and lay up by Alec Wake that drew a Laporte time out.
Moss’ basket did not stop the momentum as brothers Alec Wake and Cameron Wake followed with a three-pointers to extend the lead to 23-9.
Over the next six minutes Laporte stayed within striking distance as McDougall scored three baskets inside, Clyde sank a jumped and Richardson made a lay up. Harris Carlson only basket of the half gave Northland a 34-20 lead at the break.
The Eagles started the second half on fire, sinking several three-pointers and turning steals into easy lay ups. Johnson sank the first three-pointer with Alec Wake following with two threes within seconds of each other as Northland built a 47-22 to put the game away just four minutes into the half.
Northland, which has won four straight to move to 10-6, hosts Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and plays at Nashwauk-Keewatin this week. Next week they travel to Littlefork-Big Falls and host Hill City.
The loss drops Laporte to 1-16 with four of their final five games on the road.
Eagles beat McGregor
Northland couldn’t make a basket in the first half, but despite this they still managed to hold a five-point halftime lead over host McGregor Jan. 28.
The shooting woes subsided in the second half and the Eagles won their third straight 61-38.
“The guys started to attack their zone and we made our shots,” Coach Carlson said about the turnaround.
Alec Wake led with 20 points, Cameron Wake scored 13 and Nathan Johnson finished with 11. Nolan Carlson scored eight points.
Cameron Wake led with eight rebounds and five blocked shots, Johnson and Carlson each pulled down seven boards, and Carson Johnson had four steals. Both Wake brothers had three assists.
Willie Glunz was the only Merc in double figures with 13 points.
