Alex Wake scores two of his game-high 25 points in Northland’s 65-21 win at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
Photo by Dean Morrill

The Eagles’ run of dominance continued last week as they won all three games to extend their unbeaten streak to 17 games.

In addition to beating Bigfork 70-31 Feb. 7 and Cook County 92-34 Saturday afternoon, the Eagles trounced Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 65-21 Thursday night.

