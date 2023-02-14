The Eagles’ run of dominance continued last week as they won all three games to extend their unbeaten streak to 17 games.
In addition to beating Bigfork 70-31 Feb. 7 and Cook County 92-34 Saturday afternoon, the Eagles trounced Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 65-21 Thursday night.
It was the Wolves’ worst scoring output the season.
Northland’s defense forced WHA into 26 turnovers, turning those miscues into 27 points. The Wolves also shot only 19 percent, including only making one three-pointer. In the first half alone they made only three baskets as they trailed 30-9 at the break.
The Eagles, who shot 42 percent from the floor, had a 37-2 points in transition and 44-12 points in the paint advantage.
Alex Wake finished with a double-double, leading all scoring with 25 points and adding 10 steals. He also had six rebounds and five assists.
Aiden Carlson scored 16 points and led with nine assists, while twin Nolan Carlson had 10 points.
WHA’s starting five combined to score just 14 points. Blake Watson came off the bench to lead the way with seven points with Gavin Oelschlager scoring five.
Northland has only a road game at Hill City this week, while next week they travel to No. 4 Cherry, who has a 16-3 record, and host Mille Lacs.
Eagles are 20-1
Four players finished in double figures as Northland improved to 20-1 on the season with a 92-34 home win Saturday over Cook County.
Aiden Carlson led with 23 points, Alex Wake scored 18, Nolan Carlson finished with 16 points and Jace Jackson had 11. Jamison Wood came off the bench to score eight and Liam Wake had seven points.
The Eagles led 60-11 at the break, and the visitors chose to have running time for the entire second half.
Eagles trounce Bigfork
Northland’s defense took control early by jumping out to a 26-point half time lead on their way to a 70-31 win Feb. 7 at Bigfork.
Once again Alex Wake led the way with 29 points with Aiden Carlson scoring 17.
Nolan Carlson dished out 12 assists to go along with his six points, while Jackson and Wake led with eight rebounds.
Aiden Carlson also had six assists and Wake led with four steals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.