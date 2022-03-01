Northland boys wrap up regular season with three games this week by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Mar 1, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Northland boys have three games remaining on the schedule this week as they try to improve their seeding for next week’s Section 7A Tournament.Northland hosts both Cherry and South Ridge, and travel to East Central.The Eagles are 11-3 in the section and 18-5 overall, but are currently seeded seventh. Deer River and Cherry hold the top two spots going into the final week.Last week the 18-5 Eagles won their seventh and eighth straight by easily beating both Bagley and Hill City at home.In Friday night’s showdown with Bagley, Northland made 18 three-pointers, with 13 of them in the first half as they jumped out to a 62-18 lead.Northland finished the game shooting nearly 50 percent, including 59 percent from long range in the first half.“They started in a zone against us and we just kept passing the ball around to the open player and took turns making threes,” Coach Chris Carlson said.Alec Wake made four threes in the first half and finished with 29 points. He also had eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.Nolan Carlson, who also dropped four threes in the opening half, recorded a rare triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 boards.Aiden Carlson had a double-double with 16 points and 11 assists. He also pulled down eight rebounds and had four steals.Also scoring in double figures was Nathan Johnson with 13 points. He also added seven boards.Liam Wake and Brevon Jackson each scored six points, with Jace Jackson added five points and had nine rebounds.Alexander Jobe led Bagley with 21 points.Eagles sweep Hill CityThe Eagles swept the season series with rival Hill City with a 94-67 trouncing Thursday night in Remer.Northland jumped out to a commanding 61-38 lead at the half and cruised from there with all five starters scoring at least nine points.Alec Wake led the way with 25 points, dished out five assists and had four steals.Aiden Carlson scored 20 points, had seven boards, three assists and three steals.Liam Wake finished with 17 points and also contributed four assists and four steals.Johnson recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.Nolan Carlson came back from an ankle injury that that sidelined him for a few games and finished with nine points. He also had seven assists to lead the team.Taylor Wagner led Hill City with 27 points while Easton Kingsley scored 12. 