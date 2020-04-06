Points
Jarell Jacobs 28.8
DJ Holthusen 27.0
Dylan Moen 23.4
Eddie Kramer 21.3
Brady Raph 20.5
Ty Warrington 14.9
Louis Bueckers 13.1
Cole Rasmussen 13.0
Ethan Merrill 12.4
Luke Dewulf 12.3
Assists
Cole Rasmussen 5.4
Quinn McKeeman 5.0
Derek Lindow 4.6
Brady Raph 4.4
Riley Chaboyea 4.2
Dylan Moen 4.0
Champ Howard 4.0
Miguel Reyes 4.0
Ty Warrington 3.4
Clay Nelson 3.4
Rebounds
DJ Holthusen 17.5
Jarell Jacobs 10.6
Cole Rasmussen 9.6
Dylan Moen 9.5
Ethan Anderson 7.2
Louis Bueckers 6.7
Luke Dewulf 6.2
Aaron Chaboyea 6.2
Brady Raph 6.1
Jack McNamee 5.3
Steals
Dylan Moen 3.5
Ty Warrington 3.3
Clay Nelson 3.1
Miguel Reyes 3.0
DJ Holthusen 2.6
Aaron Chaboyea 2.2
Shawn O’Brien 2.2
Champ Howard 2.0
Derek Lindow 1.9
Cole Rasmussen 1.9
