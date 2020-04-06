Points

Jarell Jacobs    28.8

DJ Holthusen    27.0

Dylan Moen    23.4

Eddie Kramer    21.3   

Brady Raph    20.5   

Ty Warrington    14.9   

Louis Bueckers    13.1

Cole Rasmussen    13.0

Ethan Merrill    12.4

Luke Dewulf    12.3

Assists

Cole Rasmussen    5.4

Quinn McKeeman    5.0

Derek Lindow    4.6

Brady Raph    4.4

Riley Chaboyea    4.2

Dylan Moen    4.0

Champ Howard    4.0

Miguel Reyes    4.0

Ty Warrington    3.4

Clay Nelson    3.4

Rebounds

DJ Holthusen    17.5

Jarell Jacobs    10.6

Cole Rasmussen    9.6

Dylan Moen    9.5

Ethan Anderson    7.2

Louis Bueckers    6.7

Luke Dewulf    6.2

Aaron Chaboyea    6.2

Brady Raph    6.1

Jack McNamee    5.3

Steals

Dylan Moen    3.5

Ty Warrington    3.3

Clay Nelson    3.1

Miguel Reyes    3.0

DJ Holthusen    2.6

Aaron Chaboyea    2.2

Shawn O’Brien    2.2

Champ Howard    2.0

Derek Lindow    1.9

Cole Rasmussen    1.9

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments