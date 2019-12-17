The 371 Trophy is back in the hands of the Panthers as Caden Opheim scored in overtime on a breakaway for a 2-1 win Thursday night over Wadena-Deer Creek in Park Rapids.
Opheim’s goal at the 3:28 mark capped off a wild celebration that saw the Panthers get their first win of the season.
Ben Strandlie was superb between the pipes, stopping 43 shots. Wadena-Deer Creek dominated the shot chart at 44-28, including 27-15 in the first two periods.
After two scoreless periods, the Wolverines finally got the puck by Strandlie just 55 seconds into the third. About five minutes later Joey Hillukka tied it on a pass from Joshua Crandall.
The Panthers were 0-6 on the power play and the Wolverines 0-8, which included a five-minute major and 10-minute misconduct penalties.
This week the Panthers host Breckenridge and play at Pequot Lakes. They close out 2019 at the Two Harbors Tournament Dec. 26-28.
Panthers fall to 0-3
The Panthers kept the score close for the entire first period, but the shots kept coming and eventually Detroit Lakes scored three times in the second period for a 5-1 win Dec. 10 in Park Rapids.
Strandlie swatted away 37 shots as the Lakers held a 41-15 shot advantage.
Detroit Lakes scored the first two goals by Jordan Fields and Jackson Fields about four minutes apart in the opening period. Slagle cut the lead in half with a power play goal with 15 seconds remaining in the period on a pass from Nash Mitchell.
Of the three goals in the second period, Jacob McAllister scored two and Alex Bren the third one. McAllister’s second goal was on the power play.
