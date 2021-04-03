Pacesetter Basketball will be offering Region Playoffs in April at eight sites in Minnesota, providing up to six tournaments and 20-plus games for every Minnesota youth team in grades 4-9.
Each tournament is one day with teams playing 3-4 games per day at each high school. All state and facility guidelines regarding COVID-19 modifications will be in place at each site.
• Alexandria and Grand Rapids, April 10-11
• Hutchinson, Paynesville and Mountain iron-Buhl, April 17-18
• Braham, Northland-Remer, Hill City and Paynesville, April 24-25
Regions in Rochester and Redwood Falls were completed March 27-28. The champions from Minnesota’s eight regions advance to the Pacesetter Minnesota Youth Basketball State Tournament in Monticello in June.
The champion and runner-up from Minnesota will play in the Great Five-State Championships, which include games on the main Target Center floor. Teams from Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota will be invited to play in the five-state tournament.
“COVID-19 has cost many teams and players much of their season,” said Pacesetter Director Jeff McCarron. “Now that schools are opening their facilities and the spectator capacity limits are expanding, the Pacesetter playoffs will allow kids to add to their season and have a somewhat ‘normal’ playoff experience.”
Teams should register at www.pacesettersports.net, where more information is also available.
