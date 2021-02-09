The Panthers’ three-game winning streak came to a halt Feb. 2 as host Red Lake Falls dominated the shot chart and the game in an 8-3 win.
The loss puts Park Rapids-Menahga-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 3-3. Saturday afternoon’s game in Hallock was cancelled due to frigid temperatures.
Red Lake Falls had a 46 to 24 shot advantage and were 3-5 on the power play, while the Panthers were 1-3.
The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period on 17 shots, and scored three more times in the second on 12 shots to take a 6-2 lead.
Quincy Jantz scored the Panthers’ first goal, cutting the lead to 4-1, on a pass from Alec Nordin. After the Eagles scored twice within four minutes, Joey Hillukka scored on Jaxson Lund’s pass.
The Panthers’ third goal was scored by Liam Torola midway through the final period on the power play. Nordin also assisted on this goal.
Evan Girdler scored four times, and both Zak Kennett and Ty Kennett scored twice.
Collin Hoyt got the loss with 20 saves. Sawyer Torkelson came on in relief in the third and had 18 saves.
Andrew Johnson got the win with 21 saves.
