Fresh off a big win against South St. Paul and a team-building adventure to the Minnesota Wild game, Park Rapids-Menahga-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ hockey team split a pair of hockey games last week.
The Panthers took a tough 0-4 loss to Mid State Conference foe Detroit Lakes Dec. 6, before rebounding to defeat Lake of the Woods 5-2 Thursday.
Senior Joey Hillukka scored just 2;41 into the first period on an assist from brother Josh Hillukka and Talon May to give the Panthers an early 1-0 lead.
The teams skated without incident until 1:43 into the second period when the Panthers went on the power play after a roughing penalty. Seven seconds later Parker Vinge took advantage to put the Panthers up 2-0, with the power play assist going to Conner Hanson.
The Bears pushed back at the 6:05 mark of the period when Alex Beckel took a pass from Wyatt Brown and scored.
Going into the third period with a 2-1 lead, the orange and black seemed determined to take over, forcing play until Joey Hillukka tallied his second goal at the 6:14 mark on an assist from his brother put the Panthers up 3-1. Not wanting to go away, the Bears answered with Randy Wood scoring about a minute later.
At the 11:26 mark, Kale Ravnaas scored his first varsity goal on assists from Shad Torola and Wyatt Hegg, for a 4-2 lead. Hillukka then capped the evening off by scoring the hat trick at the 15:08 mark, sparking a shower of hats and caps thrown onto the ice in a traditional salute for the Menahga marksman.
Sawyer Torkelson got the win by making 32 saves.
The victory leveled the Panthers’ record to 2-2. This week they have three home games on the schedule with Breckenridge-Wahpeton, Bagley-Fosston and Northern Lakes. Next week they travel to Wadena-Deer Creek and close out the year hosting Red Lake Falls Dec. 22.
Lakers win 4-0
The Panthers came in hopeful for an upset victory when they met Detroit Lakes at Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena as a couple of key personnel returned to the lineup in the form of Hillukka and sophomore Kale Ravnaas.
However, the senior-laden Lakers’ lineup proved to be more than the orange and black could handle as they gave gave up four goals and scored none.
The Panthers were outshot on the night 36-15, as most of the evening’s action took place in front of senior goaltender Torkelson, who made 32 saves in 51 minutes of play. The Panthers took six penalties to the Lakers four, but still only surrendered one power play goal, which was the final goal of the game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.