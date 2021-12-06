The Panthers had a two-to-one shot advantage over South St. Paul in the third period of Saturday afternoon’s home hockey game and took advantage by scoring twice for a 5-3 win.
Jaxson Lund got the game-winner just 16 seconds into the final period, and about 90 seconds later Liam Torola scored for the final tally.
Nash Mitchell and Cody Hagen scored in the first period to give the Park Rapids-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley a 2-1 lead. The Packers flipped the script in the second with Lund scoring his first goal.
Sawyer Torkelson got the win with 22 saves, including stopping all seven shots he faced in the third.
Mitchell also had two assists, with Lund, Quincy Jantz and Joey Hillukka each having one.
Panthers win 7-2
Jeron Pinononiemi and Joey Hillukka each scored twice as the Panthers improved to 1-1 on the season with a 7-2 home win over Prairie Centre Thursday.
Also scoring for the Panthers were Parker Vinge, Mitchell and Lund. Lund had two assists, with Reed Sharp, Sam Meier and Hillukka each assisting on a goal.
Torkelson got his first win of the season by stopping 23 shots.
The Panthers took a 3-0 lead after the first period, and scored four more times in the second to take a 7-1 lead into the final period.
Panthers fall 7-2
The Panthers got off to a great start in their first game of the season, leading host Red Lake Falls 2-1 after the first period.
Joey Hillukka scored 2:32 into the game on a pass from Jaxson Lund, and 12 seconds later Lund set-up Nash Mitchell for a 2-0 lead.
The host Eagles got on the scoreboard about seven minutes later, scored twice in the second period and four more times in the third for 7-4 win Nov. 24.
The Eagles had a 52-26 shots on goal advantage with Sawyer Torkelson finishing the game with 45 saves.
Lund scored on the power play midway through the third on a pass from Braeden Stewart, and Mitchell’s second goal three minutes made it 6-4.
