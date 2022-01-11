The Panthers snapped their six-game losing streak Saturday afternoon and did it with great defense and lots of offense with a 8-3 win at Kittson Central in Hallock.

Joey Hillukka, Quincy Jantz and Nash Mitchell each scored twice, with Jaxson Lund and Jeron Pinoniemi both having a goal.

Jantz also had three assists, with Connor Hanson, Liam Torola, Wyatt Tischer, and Mitchell and Pinoniemi each assisting on one goal.

Sawyer Torkelson got the win by making 26 saves, including 12 in the third period alone.

Two goals by Hillukka gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead after one period. Four more goals followed in the second for a 6-2 commanding lead.

The win moves Park Rapids-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley to 5-8 with no games on  schedule this week. Next week the Panthers travel to Wadena-Deer Creek and Breckenridge-Wahpeton.

Pirates win 7-4

The Panthers had 12 more shots on goal than visiting Crookston Thursday night, but the Pirates made the most of their opportunities  with a 7-4 win.

Crookston scored four times in second period to take a 5-1 lead and were never threatened after that.

Liam Torola, Reed Sharp, Nash Mitchell and Jaxson Lund each scored for the Panthers, with Connor Hanson, Lund and Hillukka each assisting on a goal.

Jack Doda had a hat trick for Crookston with Alex Longoria scoring twice.

Torkelson finished with 14 saves, while Jaron Bailey got the win with 29 saves.

