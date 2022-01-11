Panthers bomb Kittson Central 8-3; snap six-game slide by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jan 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Panthers snapped their six-game losing streak Saturday afternoon and did it with great defense and lots of offense with a 8-3 win at Kittson Central in Hallock.Joey Hillukka, Quincy Jantz and Nash Mitchell each scored twice, with Jaxson Lund and Jeron Pinoniemi both having a goal.Jantz also had three assists, with Connor Hanson, Liam Torola, Wyatt Tischer, and Mitchell and Pinoniemi each assisting on one goal.Sawyer Torkelson got the win by making 26 saves, including 12 in the third period alone.Two goals by Hillukka gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead after one period. Four more goals followed in the second for a 6-2 commanding lead.The win moves Park Rapids-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley to 5-8 with no games on schedule this week. Next week the Panthers travel to Wadena-Deer Creek and Breckenridge-Wahpeton.Pirates win 7-4The Panthers had 12 more shots on goal than visiting Crookston Thursday night, but the Pirates made the most of their opportunities with a 7-4 win.Crookston scored four times in second period to take a 5-1 lead and were never threatened after that.Liam Torola, Reed Sharp, Nash Mitchell and Jaxson Lund each scored for the Panthers, with Connor Hanson, Lund and Hillukka each assisting on a goal.Jack Doda had a hat trick for Crookston with Alex Longoria scoring twice.Torkelson finished with 14 saves, while Jaron Bailey got the win with 29 saves. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Panthers Boys Hockey Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Joey Hillukka Losing Streak Sport Jaxson Lund Nash Mitchell Panther Crookston Hat Trick Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Corrine Erickson Merle Hagglund Jay Schmallen Letter to the editor: Great Gift Card Gveaway Letter to the editor: nepotism in Akeley Latest e-Edition Jan. 5, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
