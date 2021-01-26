Joey Hillukka and Alec Nordin each scored as the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackemsack-Akeley hockey team picked up a 2-1 win Thursday night over Breckenridge-Wahpeton.
Collin Hoyt stopped 11 shots to get the win, with Caden Opheim, Jack Slagle and Jaxson Lund each having an assist.
The win moves the Panthers to 1-2 on the season with two games on the schedule this week. The Panthers host Prairie Centre and travel to Bagley-Fosston.
The Panthers dominated the shot chart with 45, compared to only 12 for the Blades. Both teams combined to go 0-13 on the power play.
Hillukka’s goal gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead 12:08 into the first period. The Blades tied it up just one minute into the second, but Nordin broke the tie with just over six minutes left in the third.
Wolverines win 5-3
For the second game in a row the Panthers did not get off to a good a start and it cost them from winning their home opener Jan. 19.
Wadena-Deer Creek scored twice in the first period and three more times in the second to take a 5-1 lead on their way to a 5-3 win.
The Panthers’ first goal on the power play by Lund just 39 seconds into the second period cut the lead to 2-1. The Wolverines responded with three straight over the span of three minutes including two on the two power play to take control.
Nash Mitchell and Nordin both scored late in the period cutting the lead to two, but strong goal tending in the third shut the door.
Garrett Baron got the win by stopping 19 shots, with Josh Dykhoff stopping all nine shots he faced in the third period.
Sawyer Torkelson finished the night with 27 saves.
Brody Hagen and Hillukka each had two assists for the Panthers, while Opheim and Slagle both had one.
Cole Woods scored twice for the Wolverines, with Austyn Oothoudt and Kade Woods each having two assists.
Panthers open season
Northern Lakes scored four times in the first period and cruised to a 10-0 victory over the visiting Panthers in both teams’ first game Jan. 14.
The Lightning outshot the Panthers 59-22, with Hoyt making 49 saves.
Caiden Kjelstrom and Hunter Nybakken each had two goals. Kyler Couture led with four assists and Tyler Seeling had three.
Adler Hoagland recorded a clean sheet by stopping 22 shots.
