The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker hockey team split a pair of games last week, first defeating Greenway 4-1 Feb. 14 before a disappointing loss to Willmar 6-5 Thursday night.
This leaves the Panthers at 13-11 overall and 5-5 in the Mid State Conference. The team also received the No. 8 seed in the Section 8A playoffs and will host No. 9 Crookston. The winner will face No. 1 seed Warroad.
The game with Wilmar would prove to be the tale of two stories, as the host Panthers looked crisp and confident throughout the opening period, before a collapse and a string of unanswered goals in the second, led to a disappointing 6-5 last-second loss.
The home team got the first goal of the game when Conner Hanson put back a shot from Braden Stewart for a 1-0 lead 5:46 into the game. Just 25 seconds later, Kale Ravnaas put the home team up by two with his 15th goal of the season off assists by Joshua Hillukka and Talen May.
Joey Hillukka then scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season at 13:28, with assists going to Wyatt Tischer and Cooper Brovold for a 3-0 lead.
The second period appeared to start well for the Panthers, as Jeron Pinoniemi converted on the power play off assists by Stewart and Joey Hillukka. Hillukka’s assist was his 23rd, which also paces the Panthers in that category.
The wheels were about to come off the bus, as Willmar scored the next four goals, with three of them coming in less than two minutes, to tie the game at 4-4.
Joey Hillukka’s goal at 14:37 gave the hosts some hope with a 5-4 advantage going into the third period, even though the tide of momentum had certainly shifted. Unfortunately for the Panthers, the visitors worked another goal into the net at the 7:09 mark of the third period for another tie.
With just 47 seconds left to play, Joey Hillukka beat the Wilmar defenseman, who took Hillukka to the ice on the play. In frustration, Hillukka slapped his stick on the ice and was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct, thus putting the Cardinals on the power play.
The whole scenario could have gone either way, and by all rights could have resulted in a penalty shot for Hillukka had the referee seen it that way. A no-call would have no doubt been the best course, given the clean nature of play up to that point.
With just 14 seconds left, Willmar’s Ethan Stark scored the game winner unassisted.
Sawyer Torkelson finished with 36 saves, while his counterpart Mason Thole had 26.
The opening round playoff matchup pits the 13-11 Panthers against the 5-18 Crookston Pirates, who the Panthers lost to 3-2 on January 5 and then tied 2-2 on January 30. The Tuesday night playoff game will begin at 6 p.m. at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena in Park Rapids.
Panthers beat Raiders
The Panthers headed for Coleraine Feb. 14 to take on the Raiders of Greenway in historic Hodgins-Berardo Arena. The contest got off to a slow start, with both teams skating scoreless through one period.
The Raiders got on the board first at 7:49, however, the Panthers got their legs beneath them and finally scored two minutes later off the stick of Pinoniemi with an assist going to Talen May. Then with 17 seconds left in the period, Ravnaas gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead on assists from Stewart and Josh Hillukka.
The third period saw the orange and black take control of the game by outshooting the Raiders 18-4. Stewart put one in the net early in the period on the power play, with assists going to the Hillukka brothers. The Panthers then took advantage of the power play once again at the 14:23 mark, when Pinoniemi deposited the puck in the net, with assists going to Parker Vinge and Joey Hillukka.
The Panthers held a 43-24 shots on goal advantage with Torkelson recording 23 saves.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.