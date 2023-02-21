The Panthers celebrate a power play goal by Jeron Pinoniemi (24) in Thursday night’s game against Willmar, with Braden Stewart (20) and Joey Hillukka (16) assisted on the goal.
Photo by Dave Hanson

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker hockey team split a pair of games last week, first defeating Greenway 4-1 Feb. 14 before a disappointing loss to Willmar 6-5 Thursday night.

This leaves the Panthers at 13-11 overall and 5-5 in the Mid State Conference. The team also received the No. 8 seed in the Section 8A playoffs and will host No. 9 Crookston. The winner will face No. 1 seed Warroad.

