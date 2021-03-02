For the second time in four games the Panthers lost in overtime as their longest losing streak of the season hit four games.
Hosting Crookston Thursday night, the Panthers scored twice on the power play, including one by Nash Mitchell in the final seconds of regulation that sent the game into the extra session.
But the Pirates, who had a 36-31 shot advantage including 6-4 in overtime, ended the game at the 6:05 mark on Kaleb Thingelstad’s second goal of the game.
Also scoring for the Panthers were Jaxson Lund and Sam Meier, with Brody Hagen assisting on two goals.
Park Rapids-Menahga-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley opened the scoring with Lund scoring on the power play just 1:42 into the game. Nearly 13 minutes later Crookston tied it, and then 50 second later, with less than a minute left in the period, took a 2-1 lead.
Crookston increased its lead to 3-1 with a power play goal at the 11:11 mark, but Meier cut the lead back to one a couple minutes later.
Carter Nelson got the win with 28 saves while Sawyer Torkelson took the loss with 32 saves.
The Panthers currently have a 4-8 record with five games left on the schedule. This week they travel to Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek.
Northern Lakes wins big
Jaxson Lund scored the Panthers only goal in the third period in a 10-1 loss to Northern Lakes, in a game played Feb. 23 at the Walker Area Community Center.
The Lightning only had a 14-10 shot advantage in the first period but led 2-0. The first goal came just 22 seconds into the contest and the second was on the power play with just over a minute to play.
Five more goals were scored in the second, and the Lightning led 8-0 before the Panthers finally scored at the 5:13 mark of the third period.
Kyler Couture had a hat trick while Caiden Kjelstrom and Hunter Nybakken each scored twice.
Jeremiah Smythe stopped 17 shots to get the win. Torkelson stopped 25 shots in the first two periods, with Collin Hoyt having seven saves in the third.
