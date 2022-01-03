The Panthers lost both games they played last week at the Morris Benson Area Storm Holiday Classic, including a 4-3 overtime thriller to Prairie Centre.
Prairie Centre jumped out to a 2-1 lead through two periods and scored again five minutes into the third. The Panthers, who were 0-7 on the power play, responded with two goals over the final 10 minutes to send it into extra time.
The North Stars wasted little time by getting the game-winner 34 seconds into overtime.
Jaxson Lund had a hat trick, with Joey Hillukka having three assists and Coby Hagen with one.
Sawyer Torkelson had 32 saves, while Joe Nedoroscik got the win by stopping 25 shots.
In their first game Dec. 28, the Panthers fell 7-2 to Morris-Benson (no stats were available on this game.) The two losses drop the Panthers to 4-7.
Park Rapids-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley hosts Crookston Thursday and travel way up north to Kittson Central for a Saturday afternoon affair. After that, they are off until a Jan. 18 showdown at Wadena-Deer Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.