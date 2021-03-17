The Panthers got off to a great start in their final home game of the season Saturday afternoon at the Walker Area Community Center, scoring three goals through the first nine minutes.
But Bagley-Fosston, who the Panthers beat 5-4 earlier this season, responded by scoring four straight to take a 5-3 lead going into the second period. One of the Flyers’ goals was on the power play and another came short-handed.
Park Rapids-Menahga-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley would score only once more while the Flyers scored a goal in each of the next two periods for a 7-4 win.
The Panthers had a 47-38 shot advantage, but were 1-4 on the power play while the Flyers were 2-3.
Jeron Pinoniemi had two goals, with Nash Mitchell and Joey Hillukka each scoring once. Mitchell and Hillukka both had two assists, with Caden Opheim and Brody Hagen each having one.
Collin Hoyt made 30 saves in the loss, while Brycen Olson got the win with 43 saves.
The loss drops the Panthers to 5-10, and this week will open the playoffs on the road.
Bears win at home
The Panthers closed out the regular season Monday night dropping a 3-1 decision at Lake of the Woods.
No stats were available at press time.
