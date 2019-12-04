Jack Slagle scored just 44 seconds into the Panthers’ season-opener Nov. 26, but Bagley-Fosston responded by scoring the next five goals on their way to an 8-4 win in Park Rapids.
Park Rapids-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Menahga actually had a slight 32-31 shot advantage, but the Flyers dominated the first period 15-7 to take a 5-1 lead.
Goals by Josh Kuhlman and Caden Opheim in the second period cut the lead to 5-3, and when Slagle scored again just 2:53 into the third period, the momentum was definitely on the Panthers’ side.
Less than a minute later, Alex Rolsfson gave the Flyers a two-goal lead, and Tanner Levin followed with a power-play goal about a minute later to make it 7-4. The final goal came with just over five minutes to play.
Sawyer Torkelson got the loss, stopping 23 of the Flyers’ 28 shots. Collin Hoyt played the final few minutes and allowed three goals.
Joey Hillukka had two assists for the Panthers, with Nash Mitchell and Alec Nordin each assisting on one goal.
Logan Merschman finished with a hat trick and Levin scored twice.
This week the Panthers are at Sauk Centre. Next week they host both Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek, and end the week with a Saturday matinee at Lake of the Woods.
