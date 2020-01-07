The Panthers were hoping the success they had at the Two Harbors Holiday Tournament would carry over to 2020.
After winning two of three games, Park Rapids-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley did not start the new year on a positive note as they fell 10-0 at Wadena Deer-Creek and 12-2 at Kittson County Central.
In Saturday’s loss to the Bearcats, the Panthers were out-shot 50-9 and fell behind 5-0 in the first period.
Goals by Nash Mitchell and Hayden Hennen got the Panthers back in the game, but the Bearcats added a goal before the end of the period. They scored five more in the second on 22 shots and one in the third.
Ben Strandlie allowed 10 goals on 36 shots, while Sawyer Torkelson gave up two on 14 shots.
Wyatt Olsonawski made seven saves to get the win.
Calvin Hanson had a hat trick, while Adam Gustafson and Luke Misson each scored twice.
At Wadena two nights earlier, the Panthers were looking for the season sweep after they beat the Wolverines 3-2 in overtime just a couple week earlier.
A hooking penalty just 49 seconds into the game gave the Wolverines the advantage they needed and a minute later, they scored the first of six first-period goals as they only out-shot the Panthers 12-6.
Strandlie gave up the first five goals on 10 shots and was replaced by Collin Hoyt, who finished the game with 18 saves.
The Wolverines added three more goals in the second on 17 shots and one in the third.
Josh Dykhoff got the clean sheet with 15 saves.
Lieyten Pettit got the hat trick and Connor Davis scored twice.
The 3-9 Panthers host both Thief River Falls and Crookston, and travel to Red Lake Falls for an afternoon match-up this week. Next week they are at Bagley and host Pequot Lakes at the Walker Area Community Center.
