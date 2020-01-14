The Panthers fell to 3-12 on the season and lost their sixth straight as host Red Lake Falls won 7-2 Saturday afternoon.
A strong first period was followed by two bad periods as the Eagles scored three times in each.
After giving up a power play goal at the 14:58 mark, the Panthers answered 34 seconds later as Quincy Jantz scored.
The Eagles broke the tie just over 10 minutes into the second, and they added two more over the next two minutes.
In the third period, Joey Hillukka cut the lead to 4-2, but the Eagles scored the final three including another one on the power play.
Park Rapids-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was 0-6 on the power play and Red Lake Falls was 2-4.
Ben Strandlie stopped 41 shots in the loss, while Brenden Larson had 21 saves.
Evan Girdler scored twice and had two assists. Zak Kennett finished with three assists and both Nathan Huot and Ty Kennett had two.
The Panthers are at Bagley and host Pequot Lakes at the Walker Area Community Center this week. Next week they travel to Breckenridge Thursday night and host Lake of the Woods in a Saturday matinee.
Panthers lose lead, game
The Panthers had a great first period against visiting Crookston Thursday night.
Nash Mitchell and Joey Hillukka both scored in the first period for a 2-1 lead, but Crookston responded with a five-goal second on their way to a 7-2 win.
Jack Doda got the equalizer just 28 seconds in the second. A short-handed goal by Doda about 10 minutes later broke the tie, and over the span of two-plus minutes the Pirates scored three more goals on the power play off a five-minute major.
Doda had three of the goals and Joey Doda had one.
The Panthers also missed a penalty shot in the final seconds of the period.
Noah Dragseth got the win by making 21 saves, while Strandlie had 35 saves.
Panthers fall 7-0
Strandlie had a busy night in net in the Panthers’ home game with Thief River Falls Jan. 7.
He managed to make 30 saves in just the first two periods to keep the game close, but in the third period, the Prowlers scored four times for a 7-0 win.
Noah Rupprecht stopped all nine shots he faced to get the shut out as Thief River Falls improved to 8-5-1.
Tucker Skime and Brockston Masseth each scored twice, with Blake Biermaier finishing with three assists. Kaden Bakken and Skime both had two assists.
The game was nearly penalty free with each team going 0-1 on the power play.
