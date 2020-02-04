The Panthers lost their fifth straight hockey game and fell to 4-17 on the season with a 7-2 loss at Crookston Friday night.
The game was tied 2-2 heading into the third as Ben Strandlie stopped 24 of 26 shots. A power-play goal five minutes into the final period opened the flood gates and the Pirates scored four more times on 28 shots.
The Panthers would have only two shots on goal in the third, and finished with 18.
Reed Sharp and Jaxson Lund scored the only goals for the Panthers, with Sharp’s coming just 1:33 into the game for a 1-0 lead.
The Pirates would answer with two straight, but Lund’s unassisted power play goal 5:58 into the second tied it.
Alex Longoria scored twice for Crookston and Quinn Westlake had three assists.
Jaren Bailey stopped 16 shots to get the win.
The Panthers have three games remaining in the regular season. Both games they have this week are at the Walker Area Community Center against Red Lake Falls and Kittson County Central. Next week they close the regular season at rival Detroit Lakes.
Power play woes continue
The Panthers had a two-to-one shot advantage and were on the power play for nine minutes, including a 5-on-3 in the first period of their home game with Prairie Centre Jan. 28, but were unable to score.
That gave all the momentum to the North Stars, who dominated the shot chart 33-12 over the final two periods in a 2-1 win.
Strandlie kept the game close and finished with 37 saves, while Isaiah DeFoe stopped 22 to get the win.
The Panthers’ only goal came late in the second period on Joey Hillukka’s shot that tied it 1-1 heading into the final period.
Prairie Centre made the most of their power play chances to score the game-winner early in the third period. The North Stars were 1-3 on the power play and the Panthers went 0-5.
