There was no playoff magic for the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley hockey team as host Crookston ended their season Feb. 18 with a 7-1 win.
The shots on goal were close for two periods with the Pirates holding a 24-23 edge. But on the scoreboard the Panthers trailed 6-1.
Quincy Jantz scored the only Panthers goal on the power play with about five minutes left in the opening period on a pass from Nash Mitchell. A couple minutes later the Pirates made it 5-1 heading into the second.
The Pirates scored once in the second despite getting out-shot 15-12, and once in the third as they dominated the shot chart 14-4.
Jack Doda recorded a hat trick and added three assists for the Pirates, while Quinn Westlake scored twice and had two assists.
Ben Strandlie finished his career with 31 saves, while Noah Dragseth got the win with 26 saves.
The Panthers finish the season with a 4-21 record.
