The first time the Panthers played Kittson Central in Hallock back in January, they beat the Bearcats 8-3.
It was a reversal of fortunes for the Panthers Saturday afternoon as the Bearcats led by one goal entering the final period and scored three more times for a 7-3 win.
Joey Hillukka scored twice for the Panthers and Liam Torola got the other goal. Braden Stewart, Jaxson Lund and Jeron Pinoniemi each had an assist.
Hillukka scored first to open the game and again in the second to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead. Torola scored on the power play midway through the second, but the Bearcats scored the final five goals
Collin Hoyt took the loss with 26 saves while Jameson Turney got the win by stopping 26 shots.
The 10-13-1 Panthers close out the regular season this week at Greenway.
Panthers beat Flyers
The Panthers scored five goals over the final two periods including two in the final seconds as they beat Bagley-Fosston 6-4 Feb. 7.
Lund finished with a hat trick, scoring twice on the power play including the game-winner with only 35 seconds remaining. Hillukka, who leads the team with 22 assists, added an empty net goal 14 seconds later.
Also scoring for the Panthers were Connor Hanson and Torola, while Parker Vinge, Nash Mitchell, Quincy Jantz and Lund each had an assist.
After giving up two goals on 10 shots in the first period, Sawyer Torkelson allowed only two more goals on 22 shots to get the win.
Hanson scored the first goal to give the Panthers the lead, but within the span of less than two minutes the Flyers scored twice.
A power play goal by Lund tied it in the second with Torola following a few minutes later for a 3-2 lead.
The Panthers took a 4-2 lead on Lund’s second goal at the 5:20 mark, but the Flyers scored the next two to tie it up with under three minutes to play.
Panthers shut out
Detroit Lakes remained unbeaten in conference play at 8-0 while the Panthers fell to 5-5 when they handed the host Panthers a 5-0 loss Feb. 8.
The Lakers’ defense was the story of the game. After a scoreless first period where the shot chart narrowly favored Detroit Lakes 7-6, the Panthers were held to only two shots in each of the next two periods. The Lakers had 10 shots on goal in the second and scored twice and 12 more in the second that resulted in three goals.
Detroit Lakes went 2-3 on the power play while the Panthers were 0-2.
