The Panthers led Wadena-Deer Creek 3-2 entering the third period of their Dec. 21 home game, hoping they could hang on and snap a two-game losing streak.
It did not happen as the Wolverines scored three times, including once on the power play, and the third one short-handed with an empty net for a 5-3 win.
The loss drops the Panthers to 4-5 with one game on the schedule this week.
Nash Mitchell, Jaxson Lund and Connor Hanson each scored for the Panthers, while Joey Hillukka, Mitchell and Lund each had assists.
Sawyer Torkelson stopped 26 of the 30 shots he faced.
Cole Wood scored twice for the Wolverines, while Gunner Olson had 16 saves.
