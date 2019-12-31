The Panthers hockey team won two games and lost one at the North Shore Holiday Tournament.
Park Rapids-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley won their first two games over Moose Lake Area and North Shore before dropping the finale to Mora-Milaca.
In their first game Thursday night, the Panthers had their best offensive showing of the season with a 6-4 victory over Moose Lake Area. There were no stats available from this game.
In the second game Friday, Josh Kuhlman scored the game-winner with 3:41 left in the third period for a 3-2 win over North Shore. The power-play goal was unassisted.
Ben Strandlie stopped 26 shots to get the win.
After a scoreless first period, Quincy Jantz put the Panthers up 1-0 on a pass from Joseph Huber less than five minutes into the second.
North Shore tied it about five minutes later, but Huber set up another scoring play two minutes later and this time Ethan Eischens scored.
The Storm tied it up early in the third period, but nine minutes later Kuhlman got the game-winner.
In the third game Saturday, the Broncos dominated the shot chart 42-19, scoring once in the first period and three times in the second on the way to a 5-0 win.
The Broncos were 3-6 on the power play and the Panthers were 0-8.
Strandlie finished the game with 38 saves.
The Panthers are at Wadena-Deer Creek Friday night and Kittson County Central Saturday. Next week they host both Thief River Falls and Crookston, and go on the road Jan. 11 to Red Lake Falls.
